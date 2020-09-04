Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 35,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,939. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

