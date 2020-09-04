Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $430,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

UHS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,514. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

