Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $355,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $611,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 582.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

