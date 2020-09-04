Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $331,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,613. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.