Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 8,350 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 287,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

