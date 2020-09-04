Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. 10,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.