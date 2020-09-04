Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $395,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 11,404 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. 451,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,348,254. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

