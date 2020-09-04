Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $320,000 in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.44. 11,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.