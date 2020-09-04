Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $310,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

TER stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 85,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

