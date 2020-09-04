Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $55,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.60. 16,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

