Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 72,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

