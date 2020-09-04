Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,332. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

