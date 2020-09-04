Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,270 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Docusign by 1,723.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 75,172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 67.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Docusign by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $29.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. 341,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.61 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

