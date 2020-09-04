Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,800 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $18.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.23. 41,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,837. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $298.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $107,498.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,262 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

