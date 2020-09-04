Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 370 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

ULTA traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,760. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.