Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,471 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 482.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 31.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 56.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Xilinx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,665 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,582. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

