Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,520 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $30,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $226.83. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,359. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

