Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $110,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,052. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

