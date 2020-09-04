Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 690 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NYSE SUI traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,790. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

