Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,688,000 after buying an additional 137,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

