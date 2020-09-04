Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 million and a PE ratio of 22.17. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 704.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 719.40.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

