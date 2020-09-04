Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 510,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.