Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

MRVL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

