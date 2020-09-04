Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.
MRVL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
