Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Update

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 346,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPX stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPX shares. TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

