M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

MHO stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.17.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 234,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 387.9% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

