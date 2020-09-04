Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,518.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Lundin Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

