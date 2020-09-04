Luna Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $218.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,106.20 and approximately $218.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00201975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.01528443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00182908 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

