LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.