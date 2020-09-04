LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Gap Up to $13.41

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $15.43. LMP Automotive shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 20 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.
About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.
