LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Gap Up to $13.41

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $15.43. LMP Automotive shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 20 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

