Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.16.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

