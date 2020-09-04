Leo William Jr. Varner Buys 10,000 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) CEO Leo William Jr. Varner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leo William Jr. Varner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Leo William Jr. Varner acquired 25,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $111,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $6.36 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

