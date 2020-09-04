LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $170.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

LEGIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LEGIF stock remained flat at $$146.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

