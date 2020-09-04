Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 50 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 51.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

