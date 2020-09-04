Kyle Hanson Sells 1,900 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,155.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.