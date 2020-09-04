Kyle Hanson Sells 1,900 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE WWW opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,155.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
