Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KR opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Kroger has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

