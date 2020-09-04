Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.