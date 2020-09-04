KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.08. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
