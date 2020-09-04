KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.08. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 490,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

