KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KGSPY. HSBC cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

