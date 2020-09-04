KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 333.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,134 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in KeyCorp by 559.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. 239,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

