Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.41 ($22.83).

FRA FNTN opened at €18.34 ($21.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.23 and its 200 day moving average is €16.30. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

