Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $405,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 45.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,913. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

