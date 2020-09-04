Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 7,565 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 222.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $77.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

