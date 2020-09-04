Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,141.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

LW opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.