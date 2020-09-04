Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.