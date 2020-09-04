Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $459,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.97 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

