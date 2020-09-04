Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,228,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,095,000 after buying an additional 182,852 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.