Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 9,415 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NiSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,491,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

