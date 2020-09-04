Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,141.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

