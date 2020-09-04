Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,740 shares of company stock worth $24,699,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

