Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $203,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.